Set against the eerie backdrop of a farmhouse, the story unfolds around a family haunted by fear until Yash, the lead character, chooses to fight back and face the unknown.

The show effectively uses its micro-drama format, packing intensity into every moment without dragging the story. With 60 short episodes in Season 1, it maintains a balance between crime elements and emotional depth, showing how fear tests family ties.

Performances by Satish, Keerthi Keshav Bhat, Rohit Sahni, and Chandana K Gowda give the drama its edge. Each actor plays their part with conviction, ensuring the suspense feels believable and the emotional undertones resonate.

What works well is the crisp storytelling, which fits perfectly with the Bullet app’s quick-consumption format. However, at times, the narrative could have benefitted from sharper twists to elevate the tension even further.

Still, Agent succeeds as a gripping micro thriller that combines crime, suspense, and family drama in a compact style — perfect for viewers looking for quick yet engaging content.

IWMBuzz Rating: 3/5