Auto Raja Review: A Quirky Micro Drama

This Hindi micro drama delivers a lighthearted love story with a quirky setup, making it ideal for audiences who enjoy romance in a fast, entertaining format.

Story & Characters

Auto Raja (Kannada Romance) tells the story of Vijay (Raja), a rich man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Diya, a hardworking young woman, during a simple auto ride. What starts as an everyday encounter quickly becomes the spark for an unusual romance.

The auto-rickshaw, a common sight in daily life, symbolizes their journey — two people from very different worlds finding connection in the most ordinary place. This is the charm of the micro drama format: emotions hit quickly, and the story doesn’t waste time.

What Works Well

* Quick & Engaging: The micro drama style means short episodes, so the story moves fast without dragging.

* Relatable Concept: A love story born in an auto ride feels fun and grounded, something audiences instantly connect with.

* Strong Chemistry: Vijay and Diya, often celebrated as the “#ViDi” pair online, share cute moments that keep the romance lively.

* Easy to Binge is perfect for viewers who want light romance in a format they can finish during a commute or short break.

Where It Falls Short

* Less Depth: Micro dramas don’t leave much room for slow character building. Emotions move from “meeting” to “romance” very quickly.

* Predictable Storyline: The “rich boy meets simple girl” setup is familiar, and without new twists, it can feel a bit repetitive.

* Dependence on Leads: The show works only if you enjoy the chemistry between the main pair — otherwise, the story may feel flat.

Auto Raja does exactly what it sets out to do as a micro drama — deliver a sweet, quirky love story in quick, digestible episodes. It may not be original, but it wins points for charm, relatability, and fun chemistry between its leads.

IWMBuzz rates it 3 out of 5 stars.