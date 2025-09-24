Billion Dollar Wala Blunder Micro-drama Review: Family Drama, Unpredictable Storyline

We have often heard the benefits of belonging to a wealthy family; however, some drawbacks turn one’s life upside down. And Kuku TV’s micro-drama Billion Dollar Wala Blunder is a great example. The show is a mix of high family drama, deception, revenge, and karma, making it a full dose of entertainment.

It is a gripping story of a wealthy couple, Mrs. Shalini Saxena and Mr. Mukesh Saxena, who believe in simple living despite their billionaire status. However, everything turns upside down when the couple arrives at their own resort for a getaway, but they are mistaken for fraud, leading to humiliation and torture.

The well-crafted characters make this story more engaging, while the resort’s manager turns out to be a villain. As Mr. and Mrs. Saxena’s truth comes out, the humiliation doesn’t end there, but rather begins the story of revenge, which adds depth to the narrative. With each episode, the show keeps the viewer hooked, leaving them to wonder what will happen next.

Actors Neetu Pandey, Kaushik Rathore, Mudasir Bhat, Yogesh Kelkar, Raanveer Chahal, Fiirdous, and others did justice to their characters, allowing viewers to connect with the family drama. The unpredictable storyline makes it different from usual dramas.

What sets Billion Dollar Wala Blunder apart is the blend of family drama with suspense, keeping viewers guessing. At the same time, when viewers think that they know what will happen next, that’s when the surprise twist flips the story. Overall, it is a good watch for drama lovers.

Director Nadeem Ahmed perfectly shot the scene that connects with the viewers. Produced by Anup Soni (Crime Patrol host) and Shamael K under Pictionary Playyerss.

IWMBuzz rates Billion Dollar Wala Blunder 2.5 out of 5 stars!