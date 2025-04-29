Detective Charulata Review: Massy, Mystical, and Made for Sunday Bingeing

One Sunday morning, when you look around and find nothing productive to do, Detective Charulata could be your no-brainer rescue to that boredom. A super, massy entertaining parade to watch on KliKK. Charulata is new to diameter, a fresh detective in the market. So, applause for that. Charulata, however, doesn’t look very ambitious with her establishment, but yes, enveloping within 5 episodes, it’s entertaining, at the very least. But if you are this buff who breathes ‘mysteries’ in and out, then this one would be your first-grade ABCD that looks excerpted in between the scripts.

Detective Charulata, helmed by Joydip Banerjee, accentuates superstition as a foundation for a series of mysterious deaths in the town. All followed after the witch’s prophecy came true. Hmmm, 2025 it is, and to surround a script with witchery is wild but definitely brave. Certainly, the director was aware that it was coming from the viewers.

The series remains compact and viewer-friendly, with few layers to it. Starring Surangana Bandyopadhyay (the lead), Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Pooja Sarkar, Manas Mukherjee, Debmalya Gupta, Pamela Kanjilal, Mallika Majumdar, Chaiti Ghoshal, Sanmitra Bhaumik, the series doesn’t let you lose on any character. Every character has its due credit to perform and convey a message.

It doesn’t bore the kid in you, to be precise. It starts with a fight and ends on a cliffhanger.

Charulata is your eye to follow in the series. She is a reliable asset to the police force in solving every case. Not married, a gold medalist in criminal psychology. The family is in dire urge to get her married, but she is this flag-bearer of her own will and goes on to solve mysteries with her cousin, Topu. Surangana, who slips into the character of Charu, all swift and smooth like cheese on your favourite cheesecake, promises to be the next loved detective of the kids in your neighbourhood. She fights like a woman, cries like a woman, and deals like a woman. We give kudos to that. Nothing overdone.

The series addresses some subtle societal stereotypes. Just like beliefs in superstitions, and how these grave beliefs in superstitions gave birth to a criminal in the end, you know it as you watch it; no SPOILERS! Adding on to that, comments on how a woman goes berserk with her ambitions just because she chose not to marry at the right age is a reflection of what women, unmarried at an elderly age, go through every day in real life.

Additionally, I sincerely loved the background music! It was the only thrill that I could find in the series. That’s pulsating. BGM gives you the real strike here. Good music constantly changes and sets the tone. The series has it. The cinematography maintains a coherent flow throughout. The continuation and connection looked excerpted, as mentioned above. Yet, the series remains worthy of a one-time watch.

Detective Charulata is currently streaming on KliKK.

IWMBuzz rates it 2.5 stars.