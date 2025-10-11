Eternal Love Micro-drama Review: Celebrates Second Chances In Love

We have often heard that love can happen only once, but today’s generation believes in moving on and in second chances in life, and Kuku TV’s Eternal Love micro-drama is just that: it celebrates second chances in love, woven into a high-voltage, dramatic story and emotions.

It’s a story of two strangers—the billionaire Vikram Rathod and a poor woman, Avni. Vikram is married and the father of Ira, and his wife is no more, while Anvi’s husband also died due to a disease. However, Vikram’s daughter insists that he marry someone for himself, while Avni’s cunning sister-in-law wishes to get her married to an old man for a business deal. Both trapped in situations, they decide to marry each other on paper without knowing each other well.

And the story takes an unexpected turn when Vikram and Avni think their fake court marriage is just a way out of their situations, but destiny turns the tables and brings them closer. In hesitation and feelings, both give each other a second chance. But what seems to be a fairy-tale love of a second chance is filled with unexpected drama, twists, and cunning ploys, which make this love story worth watching.

Television’s darling actress Aalisha Panwar brings Avni to life with her beautiful performance, while actor Piyush Sahdev’s charming portrayal of a billionaire wins hearts —and he is just too good.

Eternal Love is a beautifully crafted love story that celebrates second chances, capturing the essence of rediscovering love wrapped in a dramatic narrative. What’s best is that, in less time, the micro-drama exceptionally portrays this love tale, and its drama, cinematography, scenes, and acting touch hearts.

IWMBuzz rates Kuku TV’s Eternal Love 3 out of 5 stars!