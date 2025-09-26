Joru Ka Ghulam Micro-drama Review: A Usual Family Drama

Love stories often sound dreamy and heart-touching; however, not every story blooms like a flower, and such is Kuku TV’s latest micro-drama, Joru Ka Ghulam. The show explores the complexities of being a husband. It encompasses everything that a typical family drama consists of: allegations, power, money, emotions, and respect.

The story revolves around a man named Parth who is married to Khushi. However, his marriage to Khushi is not accepted by her parents, triggering humiliation and all because Parth is poor. However, a twist emerges as Parth isn’t what Khushi’s parents think of him, building suspense and spice to the family drama.

Performances are adequate, with the lead actor, Gautam Singh Vig, portraying the businessman disguised as a poor husband, Parth. Other actors did justice to the role, but some scenes looked overly dramatic. The clash of powers, respect, money, love, and suspense keeps the viewers hooked. The story thrives on usual drama wrapped in unpredictable twists and turns.

What sets the story apart is the values it teaches. Despite being a victim of humiliation, Parth chooses to respect and care for his wife Khushi’s family. At the same time, it reveals Parth’s powerful love with Khushi, which enables him to stand tall in every stance. Undoubtedly, a good watch for those who enjoy emotional drama, but it is outdated in today’s generation, where respect plays a major role, regardless of one’s social status, whether they are poor or rich.

IWMBuzz rates it 2.5 out of 5 stars!