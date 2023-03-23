Season 2 of Netflix’s highly controversial, not to mention lurid Rana Naidu will return in a much sobered form.

Sources say the backlash has affected the series’ helmers severely.

Veteran actor Venkatesh who is known to have a massive but conservative fan base, has especially been at the receiving end of traumatizing flak for his sleazy character and graphic sex-related dialogues .

Even veteran actress Vijayashanthi has spoken against Rana Naidu without naming the series advising censorship for the OTT platform.

To top it all, the minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur recently said, “Abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that..these platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity”.

Although Thakur did not name any series or OTT outlet, the statement is seen to be response to the backlash against the obscent content in Rana Naidu.

Keeping in view the severe backlash, the second season of Rana Naidu will be heavily scrutinized before it makes its way to the streaming platform.

A source informs, “Rana Naidu is a big hit on NetflixIf people were so outraged by its content how come it has clicked bigtime? So no, the second season won’t be scrapped.But yes, it will be severely toned down.”