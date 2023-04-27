ADVERTISEMENT
Review Of Mrs Harris Goes To Paris: Is Simply Delightful

Rating: Three and Half

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (Prime Video)

The underrated monstrously gifted Lesley Manville is the life soul and breath of this enchanting nugget about a lonely British househelp woman(with two incredibly supportive friends) in London in 1957 who comes into some unexpected money. Instead of putting the fortune away for a rainy day Ada travels to Paris to buy herself an expensive Christian Dior dress.

It is a hideously inappropriate self indulgence for a woman in a recession-hit society where Ada loses her job quickly.Refreshingly Ada doesn’t sit and mourn. Not for long. Armed with the widow’s pension she sets off to chase a dream in the city of dreams Paris. It is terrific notion. To liberate a widow from her mourning straight to her evening of self-fulfilment in an era when action spoke louder than words and every action was targeted by moralists and prudes as a sign of sinful pleasure pursuit.

The images in the Christian Dior property in Paris are straight off a fairytale. If you are a couture fan, this film will thrill your aesthetics as much as they thrill Ada.All those divine dresses floating around Ada…she feels she is in a dream.

So do we. Director Anthony Fabian(loved his two early directorials Skin and Louder Than Words, especially the former) places Ada in a bubble of self-gratification. We are allowed neither to judge nor disapprove of her blithe choices in life.

That flaming-red Christian Dior dress is what she will have. Like watching a derby horse hoof it to the finishing line, we follow Ada’s dream right to its logical conclusion.There is something distinctly fairytale-like in the way Ada gets her dream dress. Although set during a time when society was in a flux there seems to be little here to disturb Ada’s dreamscape beyond the initial shock of being declared a war widow. But that too comes with a price, in a good a way, as Ada gets a widow’s pension that makes her fly off into her dream.

Seen as a fairytale, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is as charming as Cinderella on a flight instead of a stagecoach. In Paris she meets only gracious helpful people who help her realize her dream. There is the legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert playing the spoilsport. But even she purrs like a cat before too long.

This is a charming dream-come-true film shot with restrain grace and feeling.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

