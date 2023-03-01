Rabia & Olivia(Disney+Hotstar)

Rating: 0 stars

Before making any comments on this commotion picture masquerading as a motion picture, I have a question for Disney+Hotstar: who approves such unpalatable conspicuously clumsy and ill-conceived content for streaming?

Is there anything like quality control on at this streaming platform? If there was , we wouldn’t be subjected to a tortuous tale of a traumatized Canadian girl child Olivia (Helena Prinzen Klague) and an illegal immigrant from India Rabia(Nayab Khan) who heals Olivia ,weans her away from dangerous medication and ….well, what follows can only be described as water off a dead duck’s back.

Black,anyone?

Barring Sheeba Chaddha, who plays the heroine’s face-timing mother, the actors all seem to be hired for reasons other than their acting skills.

The film is said to be directed by one Shadab Khan. I didn’t see any sign of direction anywhere. The characters hang around awkwardly wondering what they should say and do next. One incidental character is heard commenting about another, “Ignore him , he is beech ka,” meaning,if I am not mistaken, he is gay, hence should not be taken seriously.

Serious slurs are the least of the problems here. The footage seems to have been edited by a team of amateurs. The film is shot in Canada. But location doesn’t really matter. No matter how we look at Rabia & Olivia, the writing on the wall is clear:who the duck let this one in?

Just like the illegal immigrant Rabia, this maladroit witless misadventure should not have made it past the checkpost.

Heads should roll for this one.