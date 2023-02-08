Rafta Rafta, streaming on Amazon miniTV, this sweet, not too mind-consuming romance drama ensures a jolt of everyday ‘love’ on your screens. Starring two extraordinary actors, Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli, in the leads, this sweet romantic tale takes you into a magical pathway of love that nests in between these two souls, Karan (BB) and Nithya (Srishti). The seven episodes series starts with a mere battle between Nithya and Karan, with Karan whining about his ‘lost weapon’ and Nithya telling him to be ‘responsible’.

While the first instance confuses the audience about what the two are talking about, Nithya clarifies it. And we get the first ‘almost’ hint of where the story will unfold, but the director surprises you as the episodes elevate.

Vishal Gupta, the director, righteously establishes their ‘awkward marriage’ at the unveiling. It also gets a clear note when Karan and Nithya state that they aren’t a ‘normal couple’. However, the knot gets untied to the audience towards the end of the series, and it’s something you do not expect.

The series is a sitcom binge with a series of hilarity happening. Throughout the first few episodes, the couple encounters troubles chronologically at their home, and here we get to see lovely teamwork between the couple, who get to solve the annoyances together with a sweet anecdotal end. The screenplay remains sharp and short; the writers, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, made this a wise choice so as not to stretch on the scenes too much. Therefore, you do not lose on the fun!

In the fifth episode, the couple decides to enjoy a movie night and eventually ends up in a fight. And here, Vishal Gupta thought of giving a flashback. Here we see two young co-workers develop feelings for each other. Starting off being lovey-dovey friends, they realise later that they are in love. However, their love tale takes an unexpected turn, which gets them hitched out of consent.

Flashback ends! The series transitions to the present, where Nithya gets invited to display her artwork at her dream exhibition setting. She then finds out it was Karan who’s been crazily after this one opportunity to get Nithya’s work shown. In this transition of becoming a grown-up, responsible partner from a ‘man-child’, Karan wins the heart of his audience and Nithya.

Final Thoughts

A must-watch for every couple out there! A fresh insight into rom-com that you can enjoy over the weekend! Do not for too much depth into it because it’s not something the series has aimed for either! Also, it’s a must-shot if you are a Bhuvan Bam fan!

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.