Rise And Fall Review: Dramatic and Raw, But Not Always Balanced

Rise and Fall is a contemporary reality show streaming on Amazon MX Player and airing on Sony Entertainment Television. It offers a competitive format that focuses less on stunts or games and more on how individuals navigate power, status, and constant change.

The concept is straightforward but unusual for Indian reality TV. Contestants are split into two groups — Rulers and Workers. Rulers live in a well-furnished penthouse, while Workers are sent to live in a basic, bare-minimum basement. Over time, their positions can change based on performance and decisions made during the show. This constant shift keeps the format unpredictable.

Ashneer Grover, known for his sharp and blunt style, hosts the show. He doesn’t hold back with his comments, which works well for a format like this. His presence gives the show a more serious tone, unlike the usual light-hearted reality fare.

The show features a mix of personalities from different industries — actors, influencers, comedians, and regional film stars. Some are familiar faces, while others are new to TV. This mix keeps the interactions interesting. There’s drama, of course, but also some real moments where personalities and backgrounds clash in a way that feels authentic.

Production-wise, the show looks polished. The “Rise and Fall Tower” is well-designed — the visual contrast between the penthouse and basement reinforces the idea behind the show. The structure itself plays a role in the storytelling, which is a smart move.

Where the show might not work for everyone is its tone. It’s heavier than most Indian reality shows. There are no dance performances or comic breaks — it sticks to the central theme of shifting power and survival. That can be engaging for some, but too intense for others.

Rise and Fall takes a different route from what Indian viewers are accustomed to. It focuses on human behaviour and status dynamics rather than pure entertainment. Whether that pays off in the long run will depend on how the audience connects with the format and the contestants. But as a concept, it definitely stands out.

IWMBuzz rates it 2.5/5 stars.