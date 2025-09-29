Shotgun Shaadi Micro-drama Review: Fresh Love, Outdated Storyline

‘Shotgun Shaadi’ is the Hindi language micro-drama on ZEE5’s Bullet. The name itself sounds interesting as it’s a perfect blend of drama and romance. The story brings a quirky premise to the table, blending romance and drama in a forced marriage.

The story revolves around Karan, who, in a drunken state, marries his maid, Chandani, at home during his own birthday party. All this is because of his mother, which builds suspense. It begins with an unexpected love story, where a billionaire convinces his maid to enter into a six-month ‘contract’ marriage, as he already has someone in his life. However, in a surprising turn of events, Karan and Chandani grow closer to each other.

Though the way love makes its way between Karan and Chandani comes out as a fresh break, the outdated storyline of contract marriage makes it predictable for the viewers, minimising the suspense factor.

Despite the falling narrative, strong performances by actors Shiwaanii Bhardwaj and Keshav Sadhna keep the story alive. Their subtle expressions and simple sequences give a great impact.

Overall, Shotgun Shaadi maintains a vibrant pace with sharp editing and lively dialogue, although the narrative struggles with originality. However, it is a good on-time watch if you enjoy love stories. The excellent direction, screenplay, and performances by the cast sum it up beautifully.

IWMBuzz gives Shotgun Shaadi 2.5 out of 5 stars!