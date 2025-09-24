Sixer Season 2 Review: Game to Second Chances; Story Worth Watching

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Cricket isn’t just a game; it’s a field of emotions. Behind every ball, every four, and every wicket lies a story. TVF’s new web series, Sixer Season 2, delves deeper into this truth.

After the success of the first season, expectations were high. This new chapter of Sixer lives up to these expectations in some ways, while at others, it falls a little short.

The heart of the series is Nikku (Shivankit Singh Parihar), a highly talented but flawed player who seeks to make amends for his past mistakes. This time, the story isn’t limited to the cricket field, but also closely explores Nikku’s relationships, responsibilities, and personal struggles.

While the first season was light-hearted and entertaining, Season 2 is more serious and emotional. Friendships are tested, rivalries turn into friendships, and the depth of relationships is revealed.

Shivankit Singh Parihar has created a layered character in Nikku—sometimes rebellious, sometimes innocent, sometimes broken, and sometimes standing tall.

Karishma Singh is the highlight of this season. Her character brings emotional balance to the story.

The supporting cast—Gaurav Singh, Badri Chavan, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Brij Bhushan Shukla, and Rahul Tewari—all perform strongly in their respective roles.

The direction by Chetanya Kumbakonam and Divyanshu Malhotra gives the series a genuine tone. Everything feels raw and real, whether in on-field scenes or Nikku’s emotional moments. However, the story sometimes feels draggy, and the pace slows slightly.

What’s special this time? Not just cricket, but life lessons as well. You’ll see glimpses of your relationships through friendship, love, and responsibility complexities. This 5-episode season is easily binge-watchable.

If you enjoy cricket-based stories and want to experience the complexities of life along with them, Sixer Season 2 is for you. It’s packed with emotions, sports thrills, and life lessons.

This series is a good weekend watch, but with a little more polish, it could have been more memorable.

