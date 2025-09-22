The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 14: Akshay Kumar’s fun banter keeps you hooked

The finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 precisely delivers on its promises — laughter without filters, touching moments, and a guest who would carry the show on his shoulders. It’s none other than Akshay Kumar who appeared on episode number 14, giving everyone yet another lesson on why he is Bollywood’s Khiladi and his comic universe.

From his very entry, Akshay commands the screen with his effortless charm and razor-sharp wit. The banter with Kapil must have been unplanned, with each comeback hitting harder than the previous one. When Kapil took a dig at Akshay for arriving late considering he is known for punctuality, Akshay’s deadpan reply was, “Paise nahi mile the,” which turned into an instant punchline. The roar of laughter came not only from the audience but also from Kapil himself as he admitted defeat in that round.

But the episode is more than just rapid-fire comedy. It offers a rare glimpse into the more grounded, humble side of the superstar. Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan join in to share anecdotes about Akshay’s fearless stunt work, setting the stage for a segment that turns unexpectedly emotional. A group of veteran stuntmen, many of whom have worked closely with Akshay over the years, are brought on stage. In a moving exchange, they speak of his unwavering support for their community — including quietly footing the bill for their life insurance premiums for years.

Akshay, true to form, downplays the gesture, instead turning the spotlight on them, calling them the “real heroes.” It’s moments like these that elevate the episode beyond just another celebrity appearance — there’s substance behind the spectacle.

As the show wraps up with a Holi-style water balloon showdown that leaves everyone drenched and delighted, one thing is clear: Akshay Kumar is a presence himself. The finale feels like a celebration, not just of a season, but of the desi spirit that The Great Indian Kapil Show captures so well.