The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 E12: Sanjay Dutt & Suniel Shetty’s Bromance Steals The Spotlight

Some episodes hit just the right note, and this week’s Great Indian Kapil Show did precisely that. Episode 12 brings together Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, two Bollywood veterans whose off-screen friendship and effortless charm make this one of the most enjoyable episodes of the season so far.

An easy vibe emerges the moment they walk onto the stage. No need for manufactured drama or stilted comedy: these three men sit casually on a couch and tell jokes, share stories, and bask in each other’s good company. Kapil Sharma does his usual bit of witty repartee, although much of the time he cleverly fades into the background, allowing the guests to really shine. That balance is deceptively beneficial to the episode.

Sanjay Dutt is amazing as always — as much laid-back as humorous and surprisingly forthcoming. Whereas he interjects a few jokes or stories from the set of ancient films, laughs at Kapil’s hilarious reprimands, and brings the famous laid-back energy, Suniel Shetty, being calm and sharp, is just that opposite. He cracks jokes alongside them and at them both, maintaining an equilibrium of calm energies throughout the show.

What makes this episode an unusually stirring one is its simplicity. No loud sketches impacting the flow. The supporting cast was there to support but were only utilized in small amounts, placing the right amount of focus on the conversation. The cleaner, tighter episodes feel more like hanging out to catch up with friends rather than a variety show.

The audience reactions feel real, not over-produced. The jokes land well, but more than that, the warmth and authenticity between the guests carry the episode. It’s not laugh-out-loud funny the whole way through, but it’s consistently entertaining and genuinely pleasant to watch.

Production-wise, everything is on point. It’s well-lit, smoothly edited, and paced just right. There’s a confidence in the format now, and this episode shows that the show is at its best when it doesn’t try too hard.

Episode 12 serves as a reminder of why The Great Indian Laughter Challenge continues to resonate with audiences. It’s more than just jokes; it’s about creating a space where stars can drop the pretence and be themselves. And when that happens, the laughs come naturally.

If you’re a fan of Bollywood nostalgia and easy-going humour, this one’s definitely worth watching.