The Last of Us S2 Episode 1 Review: Of Grief, Guilt, and Guttural Roars

The second season of The Last of Us returns not with a whisper but with a haunting dual prologue that instantly sets the stage for a darker, more emotionally complex chapter in this post-pandemic world. If Season 1 was about surviving the apocalypse, Season 2 is shaping to be about surviving each other.

The first minutes introduce Abby, played with stunning restraint by Kaitlyn Dever, standing among the graves of her fellow Fireflies. The Salt Lake City massacre still casts a long shadow, and Abby carries that weight with the quiet fury of someone who has made peace with vengeance. She doesn’t seek revenge. It’s penance, reckoning, and perhaps something far more twisted.

Cut to the past, and the emotional dagger of the show’s finale is replayed. Ellie demands the truth. Joel lies. And the silence between them has begun its long, slow crescendo.

Five years later, Jackson, Wyoming, stands like a mirage of civility in a ravaged world. It has electricity, dancing, music, and even therapists. But beneath the idyllic snow-draped roofs, tensions are building. Joel (Pedro Pascal, still magnetic in his quiet agony) now tinkers and repairs as if fixing the physical world might somehow mend the emotional wreckage he carries. Bella Ramsey’s sharp-eyed and brittle Ellie is harder and colder, but she is still searching for meaning in herself, others, and perhaps Dina.

Dina, portrayed with a luminous natural charm by Isabela Merced, is the warm sunbeam that cuts through Jackson’s heavy clouds. Her chemistry with Ellie is effortless and alive, and their scenes together — whether bantering over patrol routes or stealing a moment on the dance floor — thrum with young love, danger, and unspoken histories.

But what makes this episode a masterstroke is not just what is said. It’s what simmers in the silences: the awkward glances, the half-finished sentences, the strained jokes. Joel and Ellie are no longer the easy duo we fell for in Season 1. The weight of unspoken truths has begun to crush their bond. And no amount of guitar tuning or patrol walks can hide that.

We see Gail — a new face, and what a bold casting choice: Catherine O’Hara, shedding her comedic skin to deliver a performance steeped in sorrow and grit. As Joel’s therapist (and widow to a man Joel once killed), she pokes at his conscience with unnerving precision. Their scenes together are volcanic, all tension and tremble.

Meanwhile, there’s rot in paradise. A ruptured underground pipe is dismissed as a minor nuisance, but veteran viewers know better — nothing in this world stays dormant for long. Roots are moving. Something old and monstrous is waking. And when Ellie and Dina venture into a ruined grocery store, we are reminded why The Last of Us is the rare beast that merges horror and heart with surgical precision. The grotesque bear carcass. The dismembered bodies. You make a gradual unveiling as you land on the episode.

This time it’s all about fracture lines. The ground may seem stable, the relationships may appear intact, but the foundations are cracking quietly, ominously. Just like those tendrils slithering in the pipe beneath Jackson. Just like the guilt squirming under Joel’s skin.

With its emotional charge, cinematic flair, and a chilling promise of what lies ahead, The Last of Us Season 2 proves that even in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, storytelling this rich still finds a way to bloom through blood, sorrow, and spores.

The Last of Us S2 is streaming on JioHotstar.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.