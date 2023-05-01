ADVERTISEMENT
Thuramukham Review: Is The Best Labour Day Film You Will Ever See

Subhash K Jha
01 May,2023
Thuramukham Review: Is The Best Labour Day Film You Will Ever See

loves but, as in other aspects of his life, Moidu couldn’t commit to, indicate the vision of a restless storyteller who doesn’t allow his audience to get close to any of his ravaged ravenous characters.

This film is a storehouse of killed unostentatious acting. While the men are violent and vulnerable at the same time, it is the women who hold our attention. Nimisha Sajayan as a homeless woman seeking some permanence,and Poornima Indrajit as Moidu and Hamza’s mother hardly speak. They don’t need to.

The film is leaden with sloganeering. With a temperate vision of social inequality and oppression, Thuramukham could have gone that extra mile. As things stand,this film seems tragically stranded between an achieved excellence and a purported greatness.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar.

