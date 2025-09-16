Var Varche Swayamvar Micro-Drama Review: Love Story Filled With Ups and Downs

We have all heard of contract marriages, and the story of Var Varche Swayamvar on ZEE5’s Bullet is just one among the others. However, the deep secrets, strategic plots, hidden agendas, and unexpected romance contribute to a full package drama in a Maharashtrian household.

Inspired by the usual plot, the story revolves around the typical dispute between a son named Aditya Muzumdar (lead) and his stepmom, Tejaswini, for the obvious reasons: property and money. The wicked stepmom, Tejaswini, tries to set up his stepson with a girl named Natasha of her choice, but her forceful act prompts Aditya to marry his maid, Priya.

However, the stepmom refuses to accept Priya, and Aditya convinces her to enter into a ‘contract’ marriage for his own hidden agenda. However, the contract marriage unfolds as a gripping storyline where the unexpected romance is carefully woven with layers of secrets and strategies.

Actors Ayush Sanjeev Salunke and Dakshata Joil, as the antagonist, win hearts with their soft and natural acting, while Shitaal Kshirsaagar holds the key character in a negative lead, giving her best by balancing her cunning intentions with her facial expressions.

Though the story portrays the idea of love blossoming in the most unlikely circumstances, what stands out in Var Varche Swayamvar is the wicked ploy of the stepmother, weaving a love story filled with ups and downs. It is a perfect watch for those who like ‘love stories’. Despite having a basic storyline, the natural performance and on-point sequences make it a must-watch.

Var Var Che Swayamvar casts Ayush Sanjeev Salunke, Dakshata Joil, and Shitaal Kshirsaagar in the key roles.

IWMBuzz gives 3 stars out of 5 stars to Var Varche Swayamvar.