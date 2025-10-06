Zero Se Hero Micro-drama Review: A Rollercoaster Of Twists & Laughs

“Zero Se Hero,” the name might make you think that it’s an inspiring story or a success tale, but here’s the twist, because Pocket TV’s this micro-drama is more than just what one expects. It is full of unexpected twists woven in a hilarious story that convinces one to watch more.

The story revolves around Karan, the lead character, who proposes to a girl named Rupa. But she rejects him, which breaks his heart, and he decides to commit suicide also because he has very little time left due to being diagnosed with a deadly disease. Karan goes to jump off the building, but his doctor reveals that he does not have a disease, and Karan’s suicide turns into a regret.

The story may sound serious, but here’s the twist: Karan’s soul gets into the body of his lookalike in the parallel world, where he still tries to understand his after-death life, keeping viewers guessing what will happen next. And he also meets his mother, bringing him joy. However, what comes next is beyond expectation.

Television star Krishna Kaul is in the lead as Karan is just ruling hearts with his comedy and performance. At the same time, other cast members include stars like Supriya Shukla, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Iqbal Azad, Aparna Mishra, Vinay Nagar, Ansh Gupta, Manika Mehrotra, Anang Desai, Shiva Rindani, Balijest Pandey, and Amit Damle, who just added fun to the rollercoaster ride of twists and comedy.

Produced by Pocket TV, Zero Se Hero is a true entertainer and a must-watch if you love stories that keep you guessing.

Overall, the new microdrama is a fantasy, fun, and entertaining, with unexpected twists woven into a hilarious narrative, not just surprising viewers but also evoking a sense of fun and laughter. And the plus point is undoubtedly its short episodes, making it quick and easy for viewers who lack time.

IWMBuzz rates Zero Se Hero 3.5 out of 5 stars!