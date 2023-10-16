5 reasons why you should watch Permanent Roommates season 3 on Prime Video

One of India’s earliest web series that stole our hearts with its endearing characters, Mikesh and Tanya, Permanent Roommates is back with Season 3 on Prime Video. The TVF original series Permanent Roommates captured the attention of viewers and critics in India, garnering praise for both season 1 and season 2. Directed by Shreyansh Pandey, this much-loved relationship drama explores companionship, love, and ambitions all under the umbrella of modern-day dating. After the release of season 2 in 2016, Permanent Roommates Season 3 promises a blend of comedy and heartfelt emotions that fans have been waiting for.

Here are five compelling reasons to watch Permanent Roommates Season 3.

Mikesh and Tanya

Permanent Roommates Season 3 delves deeper into the lives of its much-loved characters, Mikesh and Tanya, as they work through their ambitions and loving relationship. From Mikesh not wanting to fly to Canada to Tanya looking forward to her dreams, the roommates share their ups and downs giving us an honest and relatable portrayal of love and relationships.

Hilarious comedy and Heartfelt emotions

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh’s starrer series Permanent Roommates is known for its situational comedy and mushy romance. The latest season of the show promises to bring back the same comedy and adventure for viewers. With fun-filled comedy, crackling dialogues, and light-hearted moments, every episode feels like a rollercoaster of emotions.

Engaging Storyline

Season 3 presents an engaging and unpredictable storyline, keeping the viewers engrossed in Mikesh and Tanya’s journey. The series strikes the ideal balance between drama and comedy, ensuring a delightful experience that touches on serious subjects with some good laughter. The show echoes how couples of today’s time think and feel about love and relationships.

Strong ensemble Cast

The talented cast brings the characters to life with their flawless performances, making the show even more enjoyable and authentic. Along with Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, watching Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma in their phenomenal characters is a delight to watch The supporting characters add more fun, emotion, and drama to the series. Every character has added flavors of life to the series.

Relationship challenges

Permanent Roommates not only has a great storyline or brilliant characters but it also shows how one should deal with challenges that come in life. Season 3 subtly showcases the challenges faced by Mikesh and Tanya but also provides insights and perspectives that can resonate with viewers in various stages of their own lives.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of Permanent Roommates will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories from 18 October. Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the romantic drama will bring the internet’s favorite couple back in this latest addition to the Prime membership.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023 starting October 8 onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store and ‘Diwali Special Offers’ for customers with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video channels.