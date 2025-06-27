Amit Bhadana Inks Theatrical Film with Saregama, Becomes First Indian YouTuber to Star as Lead

Amit Bhadana to become the hero of a theatre film, signs a big deal with Saregama, and becomes the first Indian YouTuber to bring a film in the lead role

YouTube star Amit Bhadana, who hails from Delhi, has created history once again. He is now going to step into the world of theatre after leaving the digital world and that too as a lead actor.

Amit shared a special post on his Instagram and wrote,

“Youtube se Sidha Theatre ki film woh bhi lead role mein. Yeh aaj hua hai.”

Amit also said that he is the first YouTuber in India who is going to bring a film to the theatre as the lead actor.

“Meri kamayi aap sabka pyaar aur izzat hai,” Amit said emotionally. He thanked his fans, family and Mahadev on this occasion. He said that this is just the beginning there is no stopping now.

Amit Bhadana has signed not only a film but also a multi-vertical management deal with Saregama. This includes theatre films, music, live shows and brand collaborations. That means Amit is now going to connect with fans not only on screen but also through the stage and music.

Amit Bhadana, who started his journey on YouTube in 2017 by making Hindi comedy videos, became the first YouTuber in India to cross the 20 million subscribers mark.

His special thing is desi style, stories related to the lives of common people and clean content without controversy. Amit has always been an inspiration for those youngsters who have the courage to dream big even with less resources.

At the end of his post, Amit wrote, “Ab theatre mein maamla ek dum bhayankar kar dena hai dikha dena hai ki chote raasto se nikal kar pahad ki chooti ko chhuaa jaa sakta hai.”

This step of Amit Bhadana is not just for him, but is a hope for every youngster who wants to move beyond YouTube and do something big in the film world.

