YouTube is a place where one can find solutions to their problems irrespective of the type. It is a powerhouse of social media, like a one-stop for all your problems. YouTube has provided an opportunity for creativity, which led to many content creators. And here is a list of popular YouTubers in India 2023.

1)CarryMinati, aka Ajey Nagar: A popular live gamer and video creator who also raps a multi-talented star in the YouTube community. His popularity is undeniable, and it’s increasing day by day. The content creator has 37.8 million subscribers to his channel. He also owns another channel for his gaming purpose having 11.6 million subscribers.

2)Ashish Chanchlani: Ashish Chanchlani is a top comedy content creator. His videos are popular for making the viewers laugh out loud. In addition, he also welcomes stars to promote their films in his videos. The comedian has 29 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

3) Bhuvan Bam: BB Ki Vines makes comedy and other relatable daily life videos. He takes on different roles by himself and manages to make people laugh. He is currently getting into a bigger space with OTT releases and more. The creator has 25.9 million subscribers on his YouTube.

4)Amit Bhadana: Amit Bhadana is also a popular Hindi comedy content creator. He is known for specially making in the Haryanavi language. Though the audience enjoys his relatable and daily life videos. The content creator has 24+ million views on his YouTube channel.

5) Harsh Beniwal: Harsh is also a comedy content creator. He also made his debut in Hindi films in supporting roles. His videos are often relatable and make you laugh to death. The creator has more than 15.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

There are many more content creators who gained popularity in the industry with their skills. The above 5 are the top ones.

Who is your favorite YouTuber? Follow IWMBuzz.com.