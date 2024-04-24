Reports: Shivangi Joshi to associate with Harsh Beniwal for Couple Goals 5

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi who is well-known as Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is looking forward to her next outing, this time in the OTT space. Shivangi was last seen on TV in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, the Sony TV show along with Kushal Tandon, was on a break, exploring newer destinations as part of her vacation spree. However, she seems to be back on her toes, as she has picked up her next project. As per reports, Shivangi will be paired with Harsh Beniwal, the famous YouTuber, comedian and actor who debuted with Student of the Year 2.

Shivangi had recently, indicated to work again, and had put up a picture of the camera rolling on social media. Her fans were delighted seeing this hint coming from Shivangi Joshi. Soon, media scribes started to work overnight and came up with the news that Shivangi was shooting for an OTT project.

There are several reports surfacing about Shivangi and Harsh teaming up for this series. Couple Goals as a series streams on Amazon miniTV, and has been loved by youngsters. Seems like Shivangi is on the right path, to gain more attention and love from her fans through this lovable role.

We will surely give more updates to our readers here on this project.

Are you interested in seeing Shivangi in this series?

Do drop in your thoughts on the same.