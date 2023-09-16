Digital | News

Applause Entertainment in partnership with yes Studios is all set for a second season of Tanaav. The first season of the Israeli serial Fauda was adapted by Applause Entertainment as Tanaav and premiered on SonyLIV in November 2022.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Task Group and weaves tightly knit action with the emotional stories of compelling characters caught up in the fight against terrorism in the region. Season One of Tanaav featured a stellar Indian cast, including Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor and Shashank Arora and was directed by Sudhir Mishra (Serious Men) and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn (Hostages).

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment adds: “We’re honoured to extend our partnership with yes Studios after the resounding success of Tanaav Season One. The teams at Applause and Sony LIV are pumped as we set out to craft an even more gripping tale for our audience with a season two. Stay tuned for an extraordinary tale of courage, conflict, and camaraderie as we embark on this exciting new adventure.”

Fauda, which follows the work of a team of elite Israeli undercover agents, was created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz. It has won numerous awards, including Best Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards, and has been critically acclaimed in press across the world.