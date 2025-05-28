Applause Entertainment Sends Legal Notice To Audience!

Applause Entertainment adopted a method for the promotion of the fourth season of its much-loved web series Criminal Justice: A Family Matter that caught everyone’s attention. They issued a summons in the form of a legal notice on social media, which read,

“You are hereby summoned to be present for a matter of utmost importance, titled ‘Criminal Justice: A Family Matter’.

Date of Hearing: 29th May.

Venue: JioHotstar.

Failure to attend may result in missing key evidence, dramatic revelations, and Madhav Mishra in action.” This notice was said to be issued by ‘The Court of Streaming Affairs’ and it became a funny, but extremely effective public interest message for the audience.

This unique promotional stunt went viral on social media and the audience called it an ‘example of creativity’. This style of Applause Entertainment proved that in the world of OTT, stories can be very interesting not only onscreen but also offscreen.

Meanwhile, Shweta Basu Prasad, who is part of the cast of the series, also shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on social media, which gave a glimpse of fun, games and fun conversations with Pankaj Tripathi, Barkha Singh and the rest of the team. These pictures further increased the curiosity of the audience.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter i.e. the fourth season is releasing on JioHotstar on 29 May 2025. In this season, Pankaj Tripathi is once again returning as his popular character ‘Madhav Mishra’. He will be seen alongside Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre and Asha Negi. This season is directed by Roshan Sippy and produced by Sameer Nair.

The trailer and teaser have already promised the audience emotion and intense drama. Now that the courtroom is ready, the case is open and Madhav Mishra is making a comeback, the audience has no excuse to be “absent”. This legal notice is not just a promotion, it is a reminder that the doors of justice are opening again, will you be a witness?