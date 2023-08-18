ADVERTISEMENT
Applause Entertainment Completes 6 Years

With an impressive repertoire of nearly forty-four shows and two feature films including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Tanaav, City of Dreams, Kafas and the success of their first Tamil film Por Thozhil, Applause has stayed true to its core vision of redefining storytelling.

Author: Subhash K Jha
18 Aug,2023 11:00:08
Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio backed by the Aditya Birla Group, marks six years of storytelling that disrupts norms, dazzles imaginations, delights hearts, and stirs conversations.

Says Sameer Nair s the CEO of Applause Entertainment , “The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you what or how to think and feel, but to give you something to think and feel about. This is what we strive to do. Building a scalable creative business requires art, science and magic blended with considerable fiscal discipline. It has been a dramatic yet rewarding ride and the love has been definitely worth all the risk. Heading into the future, we are excited to continue telling stories that are intensely local, but also aspire to resonate with diverse audiences across the globe.”

Stepping into the future, Applause Entertainment is all set to raise the bar even higher. From the untold tales of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, to the riveting account of Abdul Karim Telgi Scam, from the complexities of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination to a gripping documentary on Indira’s Emergency, the studio is poised to unravel history’s most enigmatic personalities. Audiences can also anticipate the return of beloved flagship shows, along with new films and documentaries that are committed to pushing boundaries and crafting narratives that inspire and entertain.

The journey that started six years ago is just the prologue to an even more captivating and promising chapter of storytelling excellence. The journey continues, and the applause resonates louder than ever.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

