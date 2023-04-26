Applause Entertainment Enters Tamil Cinema with 'Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar

Know more about Applause Entertainment and Por Thozhil

India’s premium content studio, Applause Entertainment, is set to make its debut in Tamil cinema with the release of a taut, edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller, Por Thozhil in collaboration with E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio. The movie, directed by debutant Vignesh Raja, stars Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles, with Nikhila Vimal in a pivotal role.

‘Por Thozhil’ translated as ‘The Art of War’, promises to be an intriguing thriller and is slated to release soon in cinemas.

Applause Entertainment has earlier produced several popular series, including Humble Politician Nograj (Kannada), Vadham(Tamil), Kuruthi Kalam (Tamil), and Iru Dhuruvam (Tamil). With a strong commitment to building a diverse content slate in all southern markets, Applause Entertainment is focused on creating a range of movies and premium series across different languages.