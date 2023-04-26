ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Applause Entertainment Enters Tamil Cinema with 'Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Apr,2023 15:45:45
India’s premium content studio, Applause Entertainment, is set to make its debut in Tamil cinema with the release of a taut, edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller, Por Thozhil in collaboration with E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio. The movie, directed by debutant Vignesh Raja, stars Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles, with Nikhila Vimal in a pivotal role.

‘Por Thozhil’ translated as ‘The Art of War’, promises to be an intriguing thriller and is slated to release soon in cinemas.

Applause Entertainment has earlier produced several popular series, including Humble Politician Nograj (Kannada), Vadham(Tamil), Kuruthi Kalam (Tamil), and Iru Dhuruvam (Tamil). With a strong commitment to building a diverse content slate in all southern markets, Applause Entertainment is focused on creating a range of movies and premium series across different languages.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

