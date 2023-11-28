Applause Entertainment’s Farar To Be Spotlighted At DC South Asian Film Festival

Following its success at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s drama series, Farar directed by the talented Mehreen Jabbar and featuring stellar cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan is poised to extend its international journey by gracing the US East Coast at the upcoming DC South Asian Film Festival.

Slated for a screening on December 3rd, this series, renowned for its compelling narrative and outstanding performances, continues to enthrall audiences on a global scale. To coincide with its release, Director Mehreen Jabbar and actor Maha Hasan will be present at the Festival on Sunday, December 3rd, at 2:30 PM, hosted at the American University School of Communication Doyle-Forman Theater.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, a Zindagi original Farar, a six-part series, tells the story of three independent women who are navigating the complexities of modern life. The series highlights the universal human experiences of friendship, love, and personal growth, while simultaneously tackling issues such as societal pressures, identity, taboos, and body shaming.

Mehreen Jabbar, acknowledged as one of Pakistan’s foremost directors, expresses her excitement about the series premiering at the DC Film Festival, a city known for its vibrant South Asian community and a festival championing diverse storytelling. She notes, “The anticipation of our series premiering at the DC Film Festival is truly exciting. This dynamic city not only embraces a vibrant South Asian community but also hosts a festival known for championing diverse storytelling. In a time where divisions persist, it’s uplifting to witness the union of two major South Asian nations in the spirit of storytelling at the DC festival.”