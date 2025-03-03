Ashish Chanchlani shares FIRST public message amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has spoken publicly for the first time following the controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Chanchlani was among the panelists on the show, alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

In a recently shared video, Chanchlani addressed his followers, expressing his emotions over the ongoing situation. Initially, he began with a casual greeting but soon appeared visibly affected by the circumstances. He admitted struggling to find the right words but assured his audience that he would face the situation head-on. Reflecting on past challenges, he stated that this experience would also bring new lessons.

He urged his supporters to keep him and his family in their thoughts, emphasizing the importance of prayers during difficult times. Acknowledging that his work might face disruptions, he requested continued support when he eventually returns. Chanchlani reiterated his dedication to his craft, promising to put in the same effort as always.

Without directly commenting on the controversy, he maintained a cautious approach, choosing not to delve into specifics. His message focused on resilience and the hope that things would improve with time.

As discussions around the show continue, Chanchlani’s response reflects his decision to remain measured in his statements while staying connected with his audience. His followers now await further updates regarding his future plans.