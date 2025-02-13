Ashish Chanchlani skips event amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Ashish Chanchlani recently announced that he will not be attending or hosting the screening of Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine’s Day due to health issues. In a social media post, he informed fans about his absence while assuring that those selected for the event could still enjoy the film. He expressed his disappointment, signing off with, “Love you 3000.”

This update comes shortly after Chanchlani’s appearance in a controversial episode of India’s Got Latent, which also featured Ranveer Allahbadia. A joke made during the episode sparked significant backlash, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Chanchlani, and others.

Ranveer Allahbadia later issued an apology, acknowledging the outrage. Samay Raina also addressed the situation, confirming that he had removed all Latent videos from his channel. He stated that his intention was solely to entertain and not to offend anyone.

While Chanchlani has not been at the center of the controversy, his name has been associated with the incident due to his presence on the show. The situation has led to ongoing discussions and legal actions, with more updates expected in the coming days.