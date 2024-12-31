Avneet Kaur Plans To Celebrate New Year With Rumoured BF Raghav Sharma In Dubai, See Viral Photos

Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma are the most talked about couples in the town. Though both of them have not responded to their dating rumors but, their appearance together at different places suggests that there is something more than just a friendship. As new photos on Raghav’s Instagram, it seems he is all set to celebrate New Year with someone close to him. Avneet was also seen celebrating Raghav’s birthday recently.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav shared a couple of photos in his stories. In the first click, Raghav posed with Avneet close to him as they flashed their smiles. The duo looked adorable together, but they were not alone. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and a close friend joined them to enjoy their time at the LY-LA club in Dubai.

In the other photo, Raghav poses with Varun, Nora, and others, hinting at something new coming up. Avneet earlier shared a group photo with Raghav Sharma, Karan Aujla, and others. It seems Avneet and Raghav are all set to welcome 2025 with full enthusiasm together in Dubai.

Avneet Kaur marked her debut in films as a young actress in 2023 with the OTT project Tiku Weds Sheru. In 2024, she appeared alongside Sunny Singh in the web film Love Ki Arrange Marriage.