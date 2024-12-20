Avneet Kaur Reveals She Is In Love, Shares Photos On Instagram

Avneet Kaur is one of the top actresses on Indian television and is also currently ruling in the OTT space. She is basking in the glory of her successful stints in OTT films Teku Weds Sheru and Love Ki Arrange Marriage. Besides her professional life, the talented actress often makes headlines due to her personal life, whether about her family, friends, or boyfriend. Avneet is rumored to be dating Raghav Sharma, but the duo has not responded. However, today, the actress admits to being in love. Let’s look below and find out who that lucky person is.

Taking to her Instagram, Avneet shared a series of photos revealing the person she is madly in love with; for those wondering who that person is, that person is, whether he is Raghav, Siddharth Nigam, or someone else, let us reveal that Avneet is in love with Mango. Yes, you heard that right, Mango, a pet dog. Currently, the Love Ki Arrange Marriage actress is enjoying her stay in Vietnam, and there, she met her love, Mango. The actress also asked her fans if they love dogs.

Avneet captioned her post, “Dekho mujhe Vietnam mein kon mila. I’m in loveeeeee. btw her name is Mango

Do you love dogs??’

Avneet’s unbound love for animals has always been in talk. The diva makes it evident with her social media posts, often sharing photos and videos with pet dogs. In the opening frame, Avneet poses with the pet dog, looking into the camera. She wore a black crop top with matching bottoms and her unique hairstyle and makeup. She looked cute. Avneet and the pet dog flaunted their pout for the camera, and their quirkiness is just cuteness overloaded.