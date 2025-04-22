Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique Reports Extortion Threat Allegedly From ‘D-Company’

Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique has reported receiving an extortion threat via email, allegedly from the underworld syndicate D-Company. The message demanded ₹10 crore as protection money and included threatening visuals, including a weapon image with bullets.

Siddique confirmed that he received the initial email on April 19, but only approached authorities after repeated follow-ups from the same sender. The content of the message referenced the murder of his father, former minister Baba Siddique, while also warning Zeeshan of possible consequences if the demand was ignored. The email advised him not to involve law enforcement and claimed further communication regarding time and location would follow.

Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the matter. Officers visited Siddique’s residence and recorded his statement. The cybercrime division is assisting in tracing the origin of the email and verifying its connection to known criminal networks.

Baba Siddique was killed on October 12, 2024, near Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai. The gunman fired multiple shots, leading to the former minister’s death at a hospital. Three individuals were arrested shortly after the attack, and a wider investigation brought in several more suspects.

Investigators later identified Anmol Bishnoi as the alleged mastermind behind the murder, citing gang-related motives. However, Zeeshan Siddique has publicly expressed doubts about this narrative. He suspects that local developers and politically connected individuals with interests in redevelopment schemes could have played a part in orchestrating the crime.

As the investigation continues, the recent threat adds complexity to an already sensitive case. Police are now examining whether this new message is part of a broader intimidation strategy or an isolated attempt at extortion.

Zeeshan has stated that his primary concern remains ensuring justice for his father while maintaining the safety of his family amid the ongoing developments.