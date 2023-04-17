Indian Politician Baba Siddique hosted a star-studded Iftar party last night in Taj Land’s End in Bandra. Several famous stars from the Hindi film industry and television world appeared at the event. And here is a glimpse of the celebrities who graced the red carpet in style, from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Salman Khan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan graced the red carpet in a black pathani kurta and posed for the paparazzi.

Salim Khan

Actor, producer, and father of Salman Khan also appeared in style for the iftar party. He wore a blue denim shirt paired with light pants and a jacket.

Pooja Hegde

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Pooja made a jaw-dropping appearance in a black saree paired with a beautiful necklace, and smokey makeup rounded her style.

Aayush Sharma With Arpita Khan

A beautiful couple from the town appeared in a minimalistic style and posed for the media together.

Rashami Desai

The gorgeous diva Rashami Desai looked mesmerizing in pink anarkali accessorized with gold earrings, a sleek bun, and a bindi. Her smile caught media attention.

Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan joined the Baba Siddique Iftar party in a traditional Muslim outfit with her husband.

Shehnaaz Gill

The beautiful Shehnaaz Gill smiled in a heavy red embroidered kurta and pyjama for the media. Her brother joined for the photo and posed for paps.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary With Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta graced the red carpet in black and gold.

Urmila Matondkar

The gorgeous veteran actress posed in a ravishing white sharara set for the media.

Tejasswi Prakash With Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan made a stunning entry in a white pantsuit and green kurta pyjama.

Jasmin Bhasin And Bharti Singh

The best friends together, Jasmin Bhasin and Bharti Singh, giggled on the red carpet in a stunning sparkling appearance.

MC Stan

The Bigg Boss 16 winner also made an excellent and classy appearance in black for Baba Siddique Iftar’s party.

