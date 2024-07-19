Bangladeshi Quota Protest: Celebrities from West Bengal Stand in Solidarity with Students

The quota protest in Bangladesh has taken a violent turn, with students being brutally beaten and killed by the police. The incident has sparked outrage across the border, uniting celebrities from West Bengal in support of the students. Riddhi Sen and Anindya Chattopadhyay have shared videos and pictures of the brutal crackdown on students and appealed for peace, showing the strong bond between our two regions.

Riddhi Sen’s emotional response to the violence is palpable in his words. He shared a video of a student being beaten by the police, expressing his shock and dismay. His poignant words, “The fortress of darkness will surely disappear one day with the slogans of civilized, well-organized, huge processions,” reflect the hope for a brighter future amidst the current turmoil.

Anindya Chattopadhyay shared a picture of Abu Saeed, a student who was shot in the chest during the protest and wrote, “Fight – say if you can’t fight. If you can’t say it, write it. If you can’t write, please give a company. If you can’t support them, encourage those who are doing them. If you can’t do that, don’t discourage anyone who can. Because he is fighting for your share.”

Other celebrities like Ranjoy Bhattacharya, Anindita Roy Chowdhury, and Kabir Suman have also spoken out against the violence. Kabir Suman wrote, “I cannot sit silently in the current situation of Bangladesh. I stayed for a few days. I can’t anymore. But I don’t know exactly what the situation is, why it happened and is happening, or who is involved in it. I plead to all parties in this Bengali-speaking Karjod, who passed seventy-five: Please stop the violence.”

Despite their individual perspectives, the celebrities have united in their appeal for peace and an end to violence. Their collective stance against the quota system and their solidarity with the protesting students are powerful testaments to the strength of their shared commitment.