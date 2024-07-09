Riddhi Sen and Surangana Bandyopadhyay Face Sarcasm for Public Kiss in Times Square

Riddhi Sen and Surangana Bandyopadhyay, a prominent actor couple in the Tollywood Bengali film industry, have faced criticism and sarcasm on social media after posting a picture of themselves kissing in Times Square, New York. The couple, who had been in a relationship for some time, shared romantic moments on social media but were met with shame and criticism from some users.

Riddhi Sen, known for his exceptional acting skills in films like “Nagarkirtan” and “Vinci Da,” has been a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry. Surangana Bandyopadhyay, on the other hand, has impressed audiences with her performances in films like “Bismillah” and “Ballavpurer Roopkotha.” Despite their notable contributions to the Bengali film industry, the couple faced criticism for their public display of affection. Some users called them shameless when posting such pictures. The couple’s attempt to share their romantic moment was met with sarcasm and judgment, highlighting the scrutiny that public figures face on social media.

Riddhi Sen and Surangana Bandyopadhyay’s relationship has been a subject of interest for their fans, and their romantic moment in Times Square was seen as a sweet gesture by many. However, the criticism and sarcasm they faced highlight the conservative mindset of some individuals in society. The controversy surrounding their public kiss overshadows the couple’s notable work in the Bengali film industry and their relationship.