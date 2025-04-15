Black, White & Gray Love Kills Trailer Out- Starring Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mayur More

The gripping trailer for Sony LIV’s latest docu-drama, Black, White & Gray—Love Kills, dropped today. It offers a sneak peek into the show’s complex and thought-provoking world.

The drama will be released on 2nd May. The series follows Daniel Gary, a tenacious journalist on a mission to uncover a trail of murders linked to an elusive young man from an economically disadvantaged background. As Daniel delves deeper into the investigation, he exposes a web of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divides, blurring the lines between guilt and innocence while unraveling the complexities of truth and justice.

Mayur More, who plays a pivotal role in the series, said, “Being a part of Black, White, and Gray – Love Kills has been one of my career’s most intense and eye-opening journeys. It’s a bold, genre-bending mockumentary that pulls you into a gripping crime story and leaves you grappling with the bigger questions it dares to ask. This story compels you to sit with discomfort and question everything you think you know about guilt, innocence, and justice. My character comes from a world where choices are scarce, and consequences are unforgiving. It’s raw, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope the audience connects with the layers we’ve tried to portray and finds themselves reflecting long after the story ends.”

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, Black, White & Gray – Love Kills and is produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar. Alongside Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series features a fresh and talented ensemble cast, including Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, Kamlesh Sawant, and others.

Check the Trailer:

Get ready to experience the gripping story of Black, White & Gray – Love Kills from 2nd May, exclusively on Sony LIV!