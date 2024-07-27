Bloody Awesome: Netflix and Raj & DK set to roar in action series Rakt Bramhand

Creators Raj & DK aren’t stopping anytime soon and surely no one wants them to. The flagbearers of some of the finest content on OTT with huge successes like Farzi, The Family Man and more recently, Guns & Gulaabs – are now planning to make something that’s touted to epic and will be bigger than ever.

Collaborating with Netflix yet again, Raj & DK are all set to work on action-fantasy thriller series, Rakt Brahmand.

The show is set to be set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals. It will be a gripping, edgy narrative with a world one has never seen before.

Speaking of their exciting collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK share, “This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time

working with the very talented Rahi and our uber versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand!”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content Netflix India said, “After the outstanding success of the genre bending Guns & Gulaabs, we’re thrilled to team up with the masterful duo of Raj & DK for another defining series. Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom will be Netflix India’s first ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline. With creative geniuses like Raj & DK, and the highly talented Rahi Anil Barve leading the project, we are eager to bring this epic adventure to life and entertain audiences everywhere.”

The casting is set to happen soon.