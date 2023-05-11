City Of Dreams 3 Returns On May 26

Subhash K Jha talks about City Of Dreams Season 3 that's set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar very soon. The project stars actors like Eijaz Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar and others in lead roles. Read this article for more details

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. City Of Dreams begins streaming on May 26, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bolder, stronger, fierce on the outside but shattered on the inside, will the Gaikwads fight all that comes their way and continue to sustain their place of authority in this gamble of politics? This season, step into the murky world of politics as Ameya Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat) come together to protect their legacy from their rivals and external forces.

City Of Dreams Season 3 delves deep into the web of politics, the Gaikwad’s and all that surrounds them.

Says Atul Kulkarni, “Working on this show has been a creatively satisfying experience and my character, Ameya Rao Gaikwad has seen a graph of growth at each step. He undergoes a significant transformation in this season, through a series of events that fundamentally alter the core of his persona. Audiences will see a new evolved take on the relationship Ameya shares with Poornima. Associating with Disney+ Hotstar and with Nagesh Kukunoor has been a great experience across all 3 seasons for such a spectacular show.”

Talking about the series, Sachin Pilgaonkar said, “Jagdish Gaurav has grown consistently in a subtle way and this season too will expose him differently. I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Applause Entertainment, Nagesh Kukunoor and Disney+ Hotstar for earlier 2 seasons City of Dreams and for season 3 as well. The fight for power in politics is indeed a world of its own. While the cr ux remains the same, City of Dreams is explored very differently this time and I am sure audiences will enjoy it.”

Talking about the show and her character, Priya Bapat said, “This season, Poornima’s character is extremely complex, emotional and layered. She navigates life one step at a time and attempts to strike the perfect balance between the turmoil of her personal life and the urge to come back even more powerful, to protect her legacy. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Disney+ Hotstar across all seasons. Moreover, It was an incredible experience to work with such seasoned actors like Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar and I am looking forward to audience reactions this season.”