Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth starrer now streaming on Prime Video

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited film Coolie has finally made an entry on OTT after completing 25 days in theaters. The film is now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages ​​on Amazon Prime Video. At the same time, the Hindi version will be made available after a theater-to-OTT window of 8 weeks.

There was a great craze among the audience even before the film’s release, as this was the first time that superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj came together. Big actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Rachita Ram made the film even grander. Not only this, but Aamir Khan’s cameo added at the last moment also became a topic of discussion, although the audience did not find it as effective as expected.

Coolie has performed well at the box office. The film grossed around 336 crores in India alone, of which 150 crores came from Tamil Nadu alone. Around 70 crores were collected from Andhra-Telangana, 25 from Kerala, 45 from Karnataka, and 50 from the rest of India. The film has crossed the 500 crore mark worldwide.

Regarding OTT deals, Amazon Prime Video has paid 120 crores for the film’s digital rights, according to reports. Earlier, Amazon had paid 100 crore for Jailor and 90 crore for Vettaiyaan.

However, the audience’s response to Aamir Khan’s cameo in Dha was mixed. Many people did not find it as impressive as Surya’s Rolex cameo in Vikram. It also generated memes on social media.

Still, Coolie will undoubtedly be watched a lot on OTT due to its star cast, large-scale story, and Rajinikanth’s charisma.

