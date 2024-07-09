Debaloy Bhattacharya’s New Web Series: Ananya-Saurav to Star in ‘Mother of a 1084’

Renowned director Debaloy Bhattacharya is set to helm a new web series starring Ananya Chatterjee and Saurabh Das in the lead roles. The series, adapted from Mahasweta Devi’s book and Govinda Nihalani’s film ‘Hazar Churashir Ma,’ will focus on the intricate relationship between a mother and son rather than the Naxal movement depicted in the original story.

Debaloy Bhattacharya, known for his work on ‘Boka Bashote Bandi,’ has written the story himself and will begin shooting next month, in August. Ramyadeep Saha will handle the cinematography, while Sanglap Bhowmik will edit the series. Amit Chatterjee will compose the music, adding to the excitement surrounding this project.

This series marks one of the first projects under Camellia Production House’s new OTT platform, ‘Friday’. The production house has been planning to launch its OTT platform for some time now, with several projects in the pipeline, including Arindam Sil’s’ Unishe April and Jaydeep Mukherjee’s police-centric drama starring Anirban Chakraborty etc.

While the title ‘Mother of a 1084’ is subject to change, the series promises to be an emotional and thought-provoking exploration of the mother-son bond. With Debaloy Bhattacharya at the helm and a talented cast and crew, this series is already generating buzz in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!