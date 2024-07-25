Friday OTT Platform Launches with a Bang, Bringing New Web Series to Bengali Entertainment

In a significant development in the Bengali entertainment industry, Camellia Productions has launched a new OTT platform called Friday, which promises to bring new and exciting content to the audience. The platform has launched seven new web series, including Arindam Sil’s ‘Unishe April,’ ‘Lady Chatterjee’ by Sagnik Chatterjee, and ‘Ami Nandini’ by Arindam Chakraborty.

According to the platform’s makers, the focus will be on bringing new stories and fresh content to the audience rather than relying on old formulas. The platform has announced its plans for the next year, which include a slew of new web series directed by prominent directors, such as Deepanjan Suranjana Chand and Soumik Chatterjee’s ‘Matangi,’ Debaloy Bhattacharya’s ‘Politrix,’ ‘Gorkir Ma’ and Abhirup Ghosh’s ‘Ojha.’

Other than that, the list of upcoming web series includes ‘Rang Beranger Kori,” ‘Dharmasankat,” ‘1954’, ‘Saheb Bibi Joker,” ‘Missing Link,” ‘Gulabi Raate,” ‘Bird of Paradise,” ‘Night Avenue,” ‘Shahbaaz,” ‘Sotpatra,” ‘KK & Associate,” ‘Renaissance,” ‘BB Bakshi,” ‘Supari Killer,” ‘Toxin,” ‘Iskabaner Bibi,” and ‘Meg Bari.’ Each web series is specially developed for the Friday platform, ensuring the content is unique and engaging.

The launch of the Friday OTT platform is expected to give tough competition to existing players like Hoichoi and Adda Times, which have been dominating the Bengali entertainment market. With its focus on new stories and fresh content, Friday promises to excite the audience.