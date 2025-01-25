Puro Puri Eken Review: Anirban Chakrabarti Shines, But The Plot Loses Its Edge

Eken Babu is back! Anirban Chakrabarti reprises his role as the quirky, sharp, and lovable detective in Puro Puri Eken (Season 8), directed by Joydeep Mukherjee. This time, Eken Babu and his team find themselves in Puri, solving a string of murders tied to eerie phone calls made to a Kathakali dancer. While the show has its moments of charm and intrigue, there are aspects that may leave some viewers wanting more.

First, the positives. Anirban Chakrabarti continues to impress with his portrayal of Eken Babu. His combination of intelligence, eccentricity, and humour is what makes this character so appealing. His natural chemistry with his companions, Bapi (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) and Pramatha (Shomak Ghosh), adds a delightful layer of warmth to the series. Watching their dynamics feels like slipping into a comfortable chair—familiar, but still enjoyable.

The backdrop of Puri works wonders for the show, giving it a rich cultural texture. For Bengalis, Puri holds deep emotional significance—it’s a place of spirituality, nostalgia, and connection. The series does a great job tapping into this sentiment, using Puri not just as a setting, but almost as a character in itself. The city lures you in with its quiet charm, and that subtle emotional tug is what keeps the show grounded, even as the plot unravels.

The series also shines in its exploration of Odisha’s cultural landscape, particularly through the art of “Pattachitra.” This ancient form of painting, used to tell stories through intricate details, adds a layer of depth to the narrative. It’s a clever way to tie the mystery to the local culture, making the art not just a backdrop but a vital part of the story. In a show that celebrates food, friendship, and sleuthing, this cultural homage feels both refreshing and respectful.

That said, as the episodes progress, the story begins to feel a bit predictable. The clues start to fall into place a little too easily, and by the time the mystery reaches its conclusion, it’s hard to avoid the sense that things are heading in a direction you’ve already anticipated. This slow build-up may appeal to some, but for fans of more fast-paced, twisty thrillers, it may seem like a bit of a letdown.

The show also lingers a little too much in moments that don’t add much to the central mystery. There are sections where the script lags, and instead of ramping up the tension, the series meanders. The characters felt like they were straight out of boredom, at times. None really seemed to pour in! While, the occasional filler moments may be forgiven for the sake of character development and atmosphere, they do detract from the sense of urgency that a murder mystery should carry.

Despite these flaws, Puro Puri Eken still manages to be an invigorating watch.

Anirban Chakrabarti’s performance keeps you hooked, and the series successfully balances its quirky charm with a respectful nod to the culture of Odisha. While the story might lack some of the edge fans have come to expect, the warmth of Eken Babu, combined with the emotional pull of Puri, makes this season worth a watch—especially for those who appreciate a detective story with a heart.

Puro Puri Eken is now streaming on Hoichoi.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.