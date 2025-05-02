Bhog Review: Succeeds As A Work of Visual and Thematic Artistry

There’s something unearthly about a tale that tiptoes the line between faith and madness. Bhog, the latest supernatural thriller streaming on Hoichoi, is directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay and draws from Avik Sarkar’s haunting novel of the same name, venturing deep into the murky corridors of the human psyche. But make no mistake — this is not your typical horror fare. The jump scares are minimal, and the mystery never quite tightens its grip, but what Bhog offers instead is an unnerving exploration of tantric rituals, obsession, and the slow psychological unravelling of a man possessed — not by a ghost, but by his own growing fanaticism.

At the heart of this six-episode slow-burner is Atin, played with remarkable restraint and precision by Anirban Bhattacharya. A lonely bachelor leading a quietly detached life, Atin’s world takes an ominous turn when he stumbles upon a curious brass idol in a nondescript curio shop tucked into Kolkata’s Park Street. The setting feels deliberately chosen — urban, yet old enough to be haunted. He buys the idol, almost as if under a spell. From that moment, reality begins to blur.

The idol is that of Matangi Devi — the tantric goddess associated with the outcast, the marginal, and the unconventional. She is a deity of knowledge, speech, and inner power, often revered by those who live on the edge of social acceptability.

It’s a brilliant and daring choice, bringing to screen a powerful yet lesser-known force of Hindu mysticism, rich with symbolism. But in Atin’s hands, devotion soon mutates into a compulsive need to surrender, to sacrifice, to please — all in the name of Bhog.

Parno Mittra, in a performance that oscillates between pitiable and disturbing, plays the mysterious widow who appears in Atin’s life like a shadow. Her voice — calm, cryptic, chilling — lingers in the viewer’s memory. She prompts with a kind of softness that strikes harder than a scream. She is both a muse and a phantom, pushing Atin further into the spiral.

The series isn’t interested in providing clear answers. It revels instead in ambiguity. Is the idol truly cursed? Is the widow real? Or is Atin simply collapsing under the weight of his loneliness and spiritual hunger? The storytelling remains faithful to this vagueness, though, at times, it risks testing the patience of a viewer used to more conventional resolutions.

Visually, Bhog is stunning. The production design is rich, with old Kolkata interiors steeped in dim amber light and shadows that stretch just a bit too far. The cinematography conjures the scenes. There’s a painterly attention to detail, especially in the rituals, everything adding to the tantric aesthetic that lies at the core of the series.

It’s a celebration of art, no doubt — art that understands the power of silence, of suggestion, of lingering stares and half-spoken truths.

However, while Bhog succeeds as a work of visual and thematic artistry, its narrative engine falters. The horror, as genre expectations go, doesn’t quite bite. The mystery meanders. Episodes build mood more than momentum. Viewers seeking a fast-paced supernatural ride might feel adrift. But perhaps that’s the point.

To be precise, Bhog is trying to trap you in the same obsessive loop as Atin.

And therein lies the true strength of the series. It’s less about external terrors and more about internal decay. As Atin’s faith becomes fanaticism, as his worship begins to resemble compulsion, Bhog quietly asks — where does spirituality end and obsession begin? Is the horror in the idol or the believer?

For all its flaws, Bhog remains a work that commands attention, if not always emotional investment. It speaks to those who love cinema not just as entertainment but as an exploration — of the mind, myth, and the dark side of desire. In a time when audiences often demand quick gratification, Bhog dares to drift, to linger, and to trust the viewer’s patience.

Well, the series may not resonate with everyone.

But for those attuned to the deeper currents of Indian mysticism, to the unspoken energies that flow through our rituals and forgotten alleys — Bhog is a journey worth taking. Just remember: once the ritual begins, you don’t walk away untouched.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.

Bhog is streaming on Hoichoi.