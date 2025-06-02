Parambrata Chattopadhyay Becomes Father; Welcomes ‘Junior’

Famous Tollywood actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his partner Piya Chakraborty have welcomed a little guest. On the special occasion of Jamaisashti, Piya gave birth to a son. Parambrata and Piya themselves shared this good news on their Instagram, in which they wrote:

“As we welcome our first child into this world, we wish to thank each and everyone for their warm wishes and prayers!

It’s a Baby Boy

Our hearts are full, our hands will be fuller!

Welcome to the world, Junior!

– Param & Piya”

It is worth noting that 27 June is Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s birthday, and this happiness came to his house a few days earlier. The arrival of the son has made this month of June even more special for them.

According to sources, Piya has given birth to a son in a private hospital in Kolkata. Both mother and son are healthy and the family is very excited about this new beginning.

A few months ago, in February, Piya shared the news of her becoming a mother on social media. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for this news. Piya had said in an interview at that time, “If everything goes well, our baby will come into the world in June.”

Parambrata and Piya, who have been with each other for a long time, are often known for their understanding and calm nature. Now with the beginning of this new chapter, their relationship has taken another beautiful turn.

Best wishes to Parambrata and Piya for this new responsibility and happiness.

The arrival of little ‘Junior’ has made their world even more colourful.