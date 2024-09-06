Digital | News

Hoichoi's upcoming web series, Kaberi, features Paoli Dam in a bold and empowering portrayal of a woman's struggle against domestic violence. It is set to release soon.

Hoichoi, the leading Bengali streaming platform, is set to launch its latest web series, “Kaberi,” starring the talented Paoli Dam. This highly anticipated series marks Paoli’s first collaboration with Hoichoi and promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of domestic violence.

“Kaberi” delves into the intricate and complex world of abuse, shedding light on the emotional and psychological toll it takes on its protagonist. The series provides a poignant and relevant narrative, sparking crucial conversations about domestic violence.

Paoli Dam’s portrayal of Kaberi is a powerful arc of vengeance and empowerment, as her character transforms from a victim to a formidable force of reckoning. This dynamic transformation is set against intense drama and suspense, ensuring a gripping viewing experience.

Sourav Chakraborty joins Paoli Dam on screen for the first time, bringing a fresh and compelling chemistry to the series. Their collaboration promises to elevate the story and add depth to the riveting plot.

Paoli Dam shared, “Kaberi is more than just a role; it’s a deeply personal journey into the heart of resilience and strength. I hope this story resonates with those who have faced adversity and empowers them to find their voice.”

“Kaberi” is more than just a series; it’s a bold statement on contemporary issues, offering an engaging and thought-provoking narrative. With Paoli Dam at the helm, this series promises to be a game-changer in Bengali entertainment.