Exclusive: Abhishek Chauhan to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Abhishek Chauhan, the talented actor, who was seen in much applauded crime thriller series Undekhi on SonyLIV and TVF series Cubicles, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about the actor will be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Riya Shukla and actress Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

Abhishek started out in Mumbai with FATS for ‘Shikhandi’, QTPs Thespo orientation and poetry recitation shows. Back home in Delhi, he worked as an actor with theatre companies the Tadpole Repertory, Actor Factor Theatre Company and Kaivalya plays. He was also a part of ‘Baked!’, a web series by Scoopwhoop, as well as ‘Kacche Din’, a short film by Percept Pictures.

