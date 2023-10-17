My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal

Abhilash Thapliyal, the RJ-turned-actor acclaimed for his performance in ‘Aspirants’, loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Anything works, as long as I am not the one driving it.

Your most memorable trip was:

My wife, Anubhooti, and I embarked on a cruise from Singapore to Malaysia, marking our inaugural foreign trip as a couple. Experiencing the diverse facets of the sea was a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Egypt has always held a special allure for me due to the beautiful and intriguing tales of pyramids and pharaohs that have fascinated my imagination.

Similarly, my desire to visit Masai Mara has been fueled by the countless documentaries I watched on Nat-Geo and Discovery during my formative years. Now, I yearn to experience its wonders firsthand.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels. Her ability to effortlessly manage schedules and adapt to changing circumstances makes her the perfect travel companion, allowing me to relax and enjoy the journey without worry.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Stylish Casuals.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

The innate pahadi in me would always choose mountains.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

The thought of traveling solo is beyond my imagination. I find immense joy in having my friends alongside me during our adventures.