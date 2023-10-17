Lifestyle | Travel

My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal

Abhilash Thapliyal, who was acclaimed for his performance in 'Aspirants', got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Oct,2023 11:50:35
My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal 862049

Abhilash Thapliyal, the RJ-turned-actor acclaimed for his performance in ‘Aspirants’, loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Anything works, as long as I am not the one driving it.

Your most memorable trip was:

My wife, Anubhooti, and I embarked on a cruise from Singapore to Malaysia, marking our inaugural foreign trip as a couple. Experiencing the diverse facets of the sea was a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Egypt has always held a special allure for me due to the beautiful and intriguing tales of pyramids and pharaohs that have fascinated my imagination.

Similarly, my desire to visit Masai Mara has been fueled by the countless documentaries I watched on Nat-Geo and Discovery during my formative years. Now, I yearn to experience its wonders firsthand.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels. Her ability to effortlessly manage schedules and adapt to changing circumstances makes her the perfect travel companion, allowing me to relax and enjoy the journey without worry.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Stylish Casuals.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

The innate pahadi in me would always choose mountains.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

The thought of traveling solo is beyond my imagination. I find immense joy in having my friends alongside me during our adventures.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Boxing is the best way to burn calories: Amit Tandon 862026
Boxing is the best way to burn calories: Amit Tandon
My best memory of Navratri is when I visited various places to have tasty 'Halwa, Puri, and Chana': Aditi Sharma 861817
My best memory of Navratri is when I visited various places to have tasty ‘Halwa, Puri, and Chana’: Aditi Sharma
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (9 - 15 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 861806
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (9 – 15 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Music is a beautiful form of art that helps people in many ways: Aditya Joshi 861739
Music is a beautiful form of art that helps people in many ways: Aditya Joshi
Love is a boundless ocean of understanding, trust, and unconditional support: Sheena Chohan 861743
Love is a boundless ocean of understanding, trust, and unconditional support: Sheena Chohan
My shoot for Pashminna in the peaceful locales of Kashmir has made me grow spiritually: Angad Hasija 861737
My shoot for Pashminna in the peaceful locales of Kashmir has made me grow spiritually: Angad Hasija

Latest Stories

Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Vikrant confesses his love before Kirti 862097
Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Vikrant confesses his love before Kirti
Junooniyatt update: Elahi learns about Jordan's secret child 862103
Junooniyatt update: Elahi learns about Jordan’s secret child
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad struggles to save himself from police 862086
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad struggles to save himself from police
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika’s plan flops, Ranbir’s life in danger 862079
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika’s plan flops, Ranbir’s life in danger
RIP: Manushi Chhillar mourns former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas’ demise 862043
RIP: Manushi Chhillar mourns former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas’ demise
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri feels let down by Abhimanyu's decision 862047
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri feels let down by Abhimanyu’s decision
Read Latest News