Digital | News

Exclusive: Akshay Oberoi joins Ashnoor Kaur in movie Tu Chahiye

Akshay Oberoi, who is ruling on the web and his noteworthy works on the web includes It’s Not That Simple, Bar Code, The Test Case, to be a part of an upcoming movie Tu Chahiye.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 10:22:57
Akshay Oberoi, the dashing actor, who is ruling on the web and his noteworthy works on the web includes It’s Not That Simple, Bar Code, The Test Case, Selection Day, Flesh, Hum Tum and Them, has bagged a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming movie named Tu Chahiye which will be directed by popular TV director and producer Ratna Sinha, who is known for her work in projects like Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana and Middle-Class Love.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Ashnoor Kaur, who made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, being part of above-mentioned film.

Akshay and Ashnoor are shooting for the film currently. The storyline of the movie is kept under wraps.

We sent out a message to Akshay but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

