Exclusive: Akshay Oberoi joins Ashnoor Kaur in movie Tu Chahiye

Akshay Oberoi, the dashing actor, who is ruling on the web and his noteworthy works on the web includes It’s Not That Simple, Bar Code, The Test Case, Selection Day, Flesh, Hum Tum and Them, has bagged a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming movie named Tu Chahiye which will be directed by popular TV director and producer Ratna Sinha, who is known for her work in projects like Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana and Middle-Class Love.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Ashnoor Kaur, who made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, being part of above-mentioned film.

Akshay and Ashnoor are shooting for the film currently. The storyline of the movie is kept under wraps.

We sent out a message to Akshay but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Transgender Actor Trinetra Haldar Who Is Getting Reams Of Recognition For Her Role In Made In Heaven 2, Speaks To Subhash K Jha About Her Struggles As The Third Sex

Also Read: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!