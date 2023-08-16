ADVERTISEMENT
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gave a sneak peek into the world of the vaccine in the enthralling teaser of 'The Vaccine War'

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023
The director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor-producer Pallavi Joshi have always delivered intriguing and compelling stories to the audience with their event and films that not only address a crucial and eye-opening subject to the masses but also take the name of the nation on the global map. Keeping the spree on the go, they have now finally here with the teaser of their upcoming much-awaited film ‘The Vaccine War’ on the occasion of 15th August, Independence Day.

Ever since Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, the audience’s excitement is continuously on the rise. As the film is going to be about the triumph of the scientists and 130 cr. people who fought the battle unknowingly in the COVID-19 era. As the teaser has finally been unveiled it opens up with a sight of a highly techno-enhanced lab where the vaccine is been prepared. Then in another glance, it captures the team of scientists walking toward the elevator illustrating a major yet covert progress in the development of vaccines. As the team enters the elevator and turns back, the teaser unveils the first look at Pallavi Joshi playing the character of a real-life scientist, and her assistants.

As the first look of the main character of Pallavi Joshi has been revealed in the teaser, it indeed guarantees a powerful performance on the screen. Furthermore, while not much about the film has been shown in the teaser but every scene and every frame is worth keeping an eye on that has only raised inquisitiveness. One can see Sapthami, Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar and several actors from the cast in the intriguing trailer. Several hidden narratives are all set to be unfolded in the trailer and it will be a rollercoaster ride watching the film about India’s biggest victory ever. Coming from the house of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri it is apt to presume that the film will definitely going to have much more than what has been shown in the teaser. ‘The Vaccine War’ is also going to be the official and first film that will be released in 10 different languages on the big screen.

While expressing her exhilaration about the release of the teaser, the actor-producer, Pallavi Joshi said, “‘The Vaccine War’ is a very special film that will narrate the real story of the vaccine war that our country fought together against the hazardous COVID-19 virus. As the teaser captured some essential moments from the film, we are eagerly excited to present the film to the globe and show the glory proudly of our country.”

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha

